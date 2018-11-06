TOWN OF DELAVAN
A town of Delavan advisory referendum to build another fire station passed overwhelmingly 1,729 to 715.
Town of Delavan Fire Chief Jamie Jarosz said he was grateful for the community support.
“It was really nice to see,” Jarosz said.
The advisory referendum read: “The Town Hall Road Fire Station, constructed in 1973, no longer meets the demands of the town of Delavan. Should the town borrow up to $4 million to be repaid over 15 years to construct a new Fire Station to replace this station, as it needs major structural repairs and improvements documented by a recent engineering report?”
The town has four fire stations around Delavan Lake, with the main station at 5698 Town Hall Road.
That’s where the new station will be built. The most significant change from old to new will be the size, Jarosz said.
Now, Jarosz has to send people to two locations for different pieces of equipment, and it can get chaotic. The new station will allow the department to keep its air boat and grass-fire rig attached to the trucks.
Jarosz said he hopes to close one of the four stations and have one station serve as a training facility. That would leave a large station on each end of Delavan Lake.
The town board still has to make the final decision to borrow $4 million needed for the new facility. The estimated tax increase will mean an additional $34 for a home valued at $100,000.
The Town of Delavan Fire Department is staffed by paid on-call volunteers, which means that firefighters are paid per call. The department also provides emergency medical services and performs water rescues on the lake.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse