A town of Delavan Democrat who promotes her health care experience is challenging the 32nd Assembly District incumbent, a Republican who is campaigning to lower taxes again.
Tyler August has represented the district, which includes parts of Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties, since 2010. He has been the Assembly’s speaker pro tempore, the second-highest constitutional officer in the Assembly, since 2015.
August said his top priority is to continue the Legislature’s efforts to ease the state’s tax burden.
Gaulke said she founded the Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics four years ago but resigned to campaign for this seat.
She said her health care expertise would help her write better health care laws because she knows the gaps in the system.
Gaulke said she is committed to solving problems across party lines and being responsive to district voters.
The candidates answered these questions:
Q: What can the Legislature do, if anything, to help school districts such as the Delavan-Darien School District deal with funding issues caused by revenue limits?
August: August said he supported legislation last session that helped low-revenue districts. Still, he said, any solution would have winners and losers across the state.
He emphasized it’s not the Legislature’s role to overrule the will of voters after a failed referendum. The local school district has to sell its requests to the taxpayers, he said.
Gaulke: The current formula creates “haves and have nots” and limits what local governments can do to provide great education, Gaulke said.
“I don’t believe a school district should have to go to referendum to fund general operations,” she said.
She also pointed to a plan from state treasurer candidate Sarah Godlewski that would create state-funded college refinancing loans and use funds from the return on investment to help schools.
Q: Where do you stand on dark store theory and why? (Under dark store theory, companies can assess properties using the value of an empty store instead of an operational store.)
August: Properties should not be worth more “just because there’s a business operating in there. I don’t think it should be worth less just because it’s a single-use property.”
“What you paid for it is what it’s worth, in my mind,” August said. “That’s kind of how the market works.”
He added that the rules put in place for larger companies eventually will affect small businesses, too.
Gaulke: “I believe that a local community should be the decision-maker about whether or not a dark store receives any sort of tax-incentive property tax reduction,” she said. “I don’t think it’s right that these decisions are being made by the state.”
Q: What should the Legislature do about the Foxconn plant?
August: He said it is too early to call for legislative changes. August said he supported the incentive package the Legislature passed for Foxconn because the new project offered “generational” changes for the area and should add many ancillary jobs.
He does not always go for tax incentives, however. He said he voted against using such incentives for the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena.
Gaulke: Gaulke said she is “really concerned” about how area communities could benefit from Foxconn with the current state of the district’s roads, which are in “poor” condition.
She also said she would lean toward protecting the environment.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse