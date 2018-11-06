TOWN OF BELOIT
When Beloit Turner School Board President John Turner learned Tuesday night that the school district’s $26 million facilities referendum passed, he wasn’t sure what to say.
“I’m not an expert. I’ve gone through two failed referendums in the last few years. This is the first time I’ve talked about what we can do next,” he said.
Now that the referendum passed—drawing a 57 percent approval by voters, according to unofficial results—here’s what’s next:
Turner says the district will be able to begin to plan for upgrades that might come in the next year or two to the high school and middle school science, technology, engineering, art and math spaces.
And he estimated the new, $22 million grade school the district has proposed just north of the high school campus—the bulk of the referendum’s cost—could be built and running by the 2021-22 school year.
Turner said the school board as early as next week could begin shaping plans and timelines for the projects.
That’s work the board hasn’t been able to do in the past, after two failed facilities referendums—one in 2014 and another last spring—sent the district back to the drawing board.
Turner said he believes a high voter turnout for the election was a key. He said far more voters turned out Tuesday than in spring 2018, when the district’s last bid for a referendum failed by just three votes.
The district retooled the referendum, shaving about $320,000 off the price tag and shifting some spending toward upgrades at the high school.
Overall, the referendum will cost taxpayers with $100,000 homes about $99 a year.
Turner said those who backed the latest referendum made a concerted effort to do outreach at community events and football games.
Turner’s next, immediate outreach, he said, is to thank any voter he runs into.
“I thought it could go either way,” Turner said. “I’ve got a lot of people to thank.”
