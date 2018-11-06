TOWN OF SUGAR CREEK

Sugar Creek voters agreed to raise the town’s tax levy by $240,000 annually for five years to support road maintenance.

The referendum passed with 55 percent of the vote. All the money will go toward road repairs and reconstruction, Town Board Chairman Dale Wuttke said.

Wuttke characterized the town’s roads as “poor to average” condition. Reduced state transportation aid and state-imposed levy limits restricted the town’s ability to maintain its roads, he said.

He’s hopeful the town will be able to repair four miles of roads next year, which would be double the normal. The exact amount depends on construction bids and which roads the town chooses to fix, he said.

Sugar Creek could have borrowed the money rather than go to referendum. Wuttke and the board felt it would be better to give residents a voice, he said.

And now the town won’t have to pay interest on a loan. The money will be better spent on fixing more roads, he said.

Wuttke was happy with voters’ decision and thanked them for their participation.

“That’s part of our being stewards of the township is to keep things up,” he said. “The roads are part of the transportation. We need roads with all the farmers and traffic.”

