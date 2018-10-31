TOWN OF SUGAR CREEK
Using “Band-Aid fixes” for road maintenance can’t last forever, Sugar Creek Town Board Chairman Dale Wuttke said.
The town is asking residents Tuesday for permission to raise the tax levy by $240,000 per year for the next five years, giving Sugar Creek $1.2 million of added revenue. The money would be used exclusively for road maintenance and construction.
Sugar Creek spends about $250,000 to $300,000 on roads annually, but that’s only enough to cover a few miles of the town’s 60 miles of roads, Wuttke said.
State-imposed levy limits, which restrict a municipality’s ability to raise taxes, have hamstrung the town budget, he said.
Sugar Creek isn’t the only community dealing with those problems. Janesville, Beloit, Milton and Evansville have all turned to wheel taxes—a flat vehicle registration fee—to boost their road budgets.
Amid dwindling state transportation aid to those communities and others, Democrats have turned statewide road infrastructure into a contentious issue as Gov. Scott Walker faces re-election.
Wuttke said Sugar Creek’s roads were not in great shape and could be a public safety hazard. If the referendum is not approved, the town likely would have to borrow money.
The board considered borrowing, but the estimated $50,000 in interest payments would be better used on the roads, he said.
Wuttke knows people don’t like to see their taxes increase, but road maintenance is a tangible improvement people can watch in progress.
“In the future, with these Band-Aid fixes, our roads are going to revert back to gravel. I don’t think anyone wants gravel roads,” he said. “We’re going to try to keep fixing as best we can. But as time goes on, we’re losing ground.
“The roads are getting worse and worse, and we need to try to fix them up.”
