A Beloit Democrat is battling a four-term incumbent in the 31st Assembly District race.
Brittany Keyes, a physical therapist, is challenging Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who has held the seat since 2012. She represented the 45th Assembly District from 2010-12.
Candidate responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Q: The Delavan-Darien School District has faced financial difficulties after a referendum failed in April. If elected, what will you do to address funding for rural schools?
Keyes: We need shift our priorities, and we need to look at the current school funding formula. I am supportive of the plan (Democratic gubernatorial candidate) Tony Evers has proposed, and I look forward to working with him. We need to be consistent so our school boards don’t have to turn to referendum to keep doors open.
Loudenbeck: There are a few things we can do with the school funding formula. High property value, high poverty populations like Delavan-Darien make the formula kind of work against them. We can increase the reimbursement rate for special-needs students. There are other things that can be improved at the district level, and I’d be happy to support them.
Q: This year, Wisconsin was one of 20 states that filed a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act. Do you support the lawsuit, and how should the state approach providing affordable health care to residents?
Keyes: I do not support the lawsuit. The Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but it was helpful in decreasing the uninsured population. We need to take advantage of everything the Affordable Care Act has to offer, which includes accepting Medicaid dollars to expand BadgerCare. This would decrease the number of uninsured individuals and raise the ceiling of those eligible.
Loudenbeck: I support the attorney general, but I think we need to focus on policies that work for Wisconsin residents. I support a Wisconsin solution for covering people with pre-existing conditions and people that are at or below the poverty rate. I’d like to see federal dollars come back to the state in the form of a block grant, not through the Affordable Care Act.
Q: What are other issues you are focusing on, and what makes you the most qualified candidate to serve the 31st District?
Keyes: Preserving our natural resources—high nitrate levels in ground water is a real issue; bring more family-supporting jobs to the area; continue problem-solving why Wisconsin is the No. 1 state for racial inequity. Every day, I’m working in the best interest of my patients. I’m a hard worker and problem-solver, and I will bring those forward to the Assembly when advocating and working for the people in my district.
Loudenbeck: Transportation; making Wisconsin a place people want to live and work; making sure our workforce has the right skills available. I have good institutional knowledge of how the process works, but I also have a lot of fresh ideas. I’d like to continue to add value to the Legislature and continue representing the 31st Assembly District.
