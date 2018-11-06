BELOIT
Mark Spreitzer will serve a third term as the 45th Assembly District representative.
The Democratic lawmaker from Beloit said he hopes the new term can bring better fortune to district residents who haven’t seen as big a boost as they could in a resurging economy.
Spreitzer hammered Libertarian challenger Reese Wood, a fellow Beloiter, on Tuesday night, winning more than 70 percent of vote.
In an interview Tuesday, Spreitzer looked ahead to work he wants to do to give middle-class and lower-middle-class working families a leg up.
In October, Spreitzer told The Gazette he was troubled that some in his district have trouble earning a living wage despite historically low unemployment.
He said he’d like to take a look at the minimum wage and the prospect of raising it.
“My priority, if at all possible, would be raising that minimum wage,” he said. “That is a direct way to help people who are working now, is bring that wage up.”
Among other changes, the lawmaker—who was first elected in 2014—said he’d like to see reforms or programs to aid those with student loans. One example, he said, could be a plan he’s working on with other lawmakers on student debt payback for young farmers.
Spreitzer said too many area families have at least one parent who who is unable to work because the family can’t find a job that pays enough to absorb the cost of day care. He said he’s got ideas for programs that could make it easier for parents who want to work but struggle with day care costs.
Spreitzer also said he views his third term as an opportunity to build on work with lawmakers across the aisle.
For instance, Spreitzer said he and Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, have worked together on a bill that would ensure violent sex offenders aren’t able to live in close proximity to children they could victimize.
