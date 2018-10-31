Rock and Walworth counties aren’t the only Wisconsin taxing entities floating advisory referendums this fall on the so-called dark store legal theory.
They’re part of a bipartisan and statewide wave to curb dark store lawsuits, which often come from national chain retailers who claim their property tax assessments are too high.
The stores believe their potential revenue should not be a factor in their tax bills. Instead, they believe they should be taxed at a similar rate to vacant stores nearby.
Washington County, Portage County and the village of DeForest, among others, will have advisory referendums on the fall ballot. In August, 91 percent of West Allis voters called on the Legislature to halt dark store lawsuits.
Legislators from both parties in both chambers wanted to address the issue, but their bills never made it to the floor for a full vote.
Rock County Board Chairman Russ Podzilni said if the county’s referendum passes, he will send the results to local legislators and to the Wisconsin Counties Association in hopes of encouraging a new law.
“To me, it’s just a gimmick so that the big guy doesn’t have to pay and the little guy does,” he said. “That about sums it up.”
Podzilni said all taxpayers are affected by dark store lawsuits. If a national chain store has a successful lawsuit, or if the municipality willingly lowers the assessment to settle the legal fight, other businesses and property owners must pick up the tab.
Other taxpayers might have to pay only $10 or $20 extra to make up the difference and meet the municipal tax levy, but that still isn’t fair, he said.
Walworth County board member David Weber said legislation is necessary to level the playing field between communities and corporations. It’s way too costly for a municipality to try to fight back, giving the big businesses all the power, he said.
“It’s a problem,” Weber said. “Whether the burden be on the county government or individual municipalities, none of us are big enough, broad enough or strong enough to support the litigation that either is or could be in question.”
Weber wasn’t sure if the advisory referendum in Walworth County and other places would be enough to sway lawmakers’ opinions on the issue, calling it “the $64,000 question.” He said the state Legislature is similar to the federal government: a body prone to partisanship and gridlock.
Walworth County board member Charlene Staples also wasn’t sure if the Legislature would pass a new law. The board can only put the matter to referendum and gauge public opinion. After that, it was out of board members’ hands.
But she wants voters to understand why the issue is unfair to taxpayers.
“I might explain if they were a homeowner, that your tax bill is on the worth of your property, whatever that might be,” Staples said. “You can’t go and say, ‘There’s an empty, decrepit home over there of the same size. Can I have their tax bill?’”
Paying one’s fair share of taxes is an American fundamental, she said.
“I pay what I’m supposed to pay. I just think they should pay what their fair share is,” she said. “I also really believe that paying your fair share is patriotic. It’s paying your bill to your country.”
