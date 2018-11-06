Voters Tuesday chose to re-elect the No. 2 Republican in the state Assembly to continue representing the legislative body’s 32nd District.
Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, defeated Katherine R. Gaulke, town of Delavan, to represent the district that includes pieces of Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties.
August said Tuesday night his priorities will be to lower the state’s tax burden, keep health care costs down, balance the state budget and keep schools funded.
Being re-elected, he said, felt great because it confirmed voters thought he was acting on their behalf.
“I don’t think people can fully understand how good it feels to have your friends and neighbors entrust you to be their voice in Madison,” he said. “There’s really no feeling like it.”
August, 35, first joined the state Assembly in 2010. In 2015, August became the Assembly’s speaker pro tempore. He said each time he has been elected has felt better than the last.
August graduated from Big Foot High School in 2001 and later attended UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison.
Looking forward, he said transportation will be a key issue in the next legislative session.
Before the election, August said it was too early to make legislative changes to the incentive plan for the Foxconn plant. He said he supported the Legislature’s package because the new project offered “generational” changes to the area, including many ancillary jobs.
August, who noted he has always governed on the same priorities he campaigned on, said he will work with anyone elected who has a “true interest” in moving the state forward.
“I’m excited to get back to work and roll up my sleeves,” he said.
