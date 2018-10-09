WHITEWATER
A candidate for the 43rd Assembly District will hold a meet-and-greet in Whitewater next week.
Republican Gabriel Szerlong's event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at 130 W. Center St., Whitewater, according to a news release.
Szerlong is challenging Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, for his seat in the Assembly. State Sen. Stephen Nass, R-La Grange, will be a guest speaker at the meet-and-greet.
The 43rd Assembly District contains portions of Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson counties.
