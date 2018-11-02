01STOCK_STATECAPITOL2

A Beloit-area man announced a week before Tuesday's election that he will challenge state Sen. Steve Nass as a write-in candidate.

Steve Johnson in a Facebook video Oct. 30 said he is a recently retired manufacturing engineer and a fifth-generation Beloit-area resident. He said in the video that his parents, wife of 41 years and kids graduated from Beloit schools, which his grandchildren still attend.

He said he got into politics because of the “inadequacy” of current lawmakers. He said he started umpiring at baseball and fast-pitch softball games and officiating at hockey games for a similar reason.

In the video, Johnson, who is listed under the Wisconsin Green party, criticized the state incentives given to Foxconn to build a factory in Mount Pleasant.

Nass, R-La Grange, was elected to the Senate in 2014 after serving in the state Assembly from 1991 to 2013. He is a former member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

