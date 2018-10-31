A question on Tuesday’s ballot asking Rock County voters if marijuana should be legal for Wisconsin adults is advisory, meaning it will have no bearing on law.
But the results could spark support for a law in the state Legislature.
In August, several legislators told The Gazette the results of the referendum could spur them to introduce a marijuana legalization bill of some kind—either for recreational or medical use—if the advisory referendum passes by a significant margin.
Democratic state Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, said the measure’s results “will be instrumental in shaping my support or opposition to this policy.”
State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, echoed Kolste. Ringhand said she doesn’t support or oppose legalizing marijuana, but if the referendum passes by a wide margin, she could be swayed to support a bill.
“I am very curious to see what the results are, simply because I don’t have a strong opinion,” Ringhand said.
Rock County Supervisor Yuri Rashkin proposed the referendum in June. It passed the county board by a 14-12 vote June 28, and debate among board members at times grew tense.
Proponents say the referendum exists to gauge public opinion and inform legislators, not change the law. Critics say legalizing another substance in a county struggling with drug and alcohol abuse could worsen mounting health problems.
Sheriff candidates Capt. Jude Maurer and Cmdr. Troy Knudson also spoke to The Gazette in August and voiced concerns about legalizing marijuana, but they agreed discussions on legalizing marijuana have their merits.
Maurer said he fears an influx of illegal cannabis farming as a result of legalizing marijuana and worried about drugged driving and use in schools.
Knudson said he would not support legalizing recreational marijuana, and he wondered if medical weed would affect drug addictions.
Rock County is one of 16 counties or municipalities that will have some kind of marijuana advisory referendum on the ballot. Milwaukee, Dane and La Crosse counties have similar referendums.
Ten counties ask if the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana. Those counties are Brown, Clark, Forest, Kenosha, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Portage and Sauk. Eau Claire and Racine counties will have two questions, one each for recreational and medical legalization.
Marijuana advocates have largely celebrated Rock County’s advisory referendum. One advocate, Tim Thompson, said the referendum is a boost for the legalization movement at a time when nine states have legalized recreational consumption.
“I can tell you without a doubt that business owners, retail people, doctors, lawyers ... council members, board members—all walks of life—consume cannabis,” Thompson said in August. “The proof is in the pudding. You ask for data; it’s out there. Tax revenues are going up. Opioid use and abuse is dropping.”
