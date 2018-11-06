State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, topped Beloit Democrat Brittany Keyes on Tuesday in the 31st Assembly District race. Loudenbeck is a four-term incumbent who has held the seat since 2012.
It was an unexpectedly competitive race for the solidly Republican district. Keyes drummed up passionate support and secured about 43 percent of the vote.
But Loudenbeck said she performed better than expected Tuesday. She said her priorities in her fifth term will largely will be transportation, health care and education. On health care, she said, she will seek “better policies that don’t grow government but provide flexibility for improved care.”
In an October interview with The Gazette, Loudenbeck said she supports accepting federal dollars for health care in the form of a block grant but not through the Affordable Care Act. Wisconsin is involved in a multi-state lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, and she said she supports Attorney General Brad Schimel, who has been a major proponent of the lawsuit.
Loudenbeck said she wants to relieve some of the “pressure points” with education. That means finding more targeted strategies to support schools and school funding, she said.
Loudenbeck sits on the Joint Finance Committee in the Legislature, and she said Tuesday she hopes to maintain that seat in her next term.
On the campaign trail, Loudenbeck said she wants to lure job-seekers to the area while making sure the workforce is equipped with the proper skills.
The governor’s race was too close to call when Loudenbeck spoke to The Gazette on Tuesday night, but she said she would approach working with Republican Scott Walker or Democrat Tony Evers the same.
“We need to have a legislative branch communicate with an executive branch and work together, and I’ll do that with any governor,” she said. “Good ideas come from both sides of the aisle. I’m open to ideas that come from Democrats, and I hope they’re open to good ideas from Republicans.”
