Incumbent Jacki Gackstatter faces a challenge from one of her employees in the clerk of courts office in Tuesday’s election.
Gackstatter defeated two challengers in the Democratic primary in August. Chelo Dassow registered to run as an independent.
The top vote-getter wins a four-year term.
The Gazette asked the candidates these questions:
Q: What is the office’s most pressing need, and how would you address it?
Dassow: “Since I have been at the clerk’s office, I have noticed there is no standard training system. Each clerk is trained differently, and not just in the different divisions of the clerk’s office but also in the core functions of the job, such as processing paperwork, writing court minutes, etc.
“Applying a standardized training system to each clerk will reduce the period that clerks spend training to do their jobs.
“A part of this system would include cross-training the current clerks. Each clerk should have the knowledge to process each type of file. The clerks working the windows should have the ability to process a traffic fine payment and accept paperwork in a family case.
“If each clerk at each window can process all files, lines will be shorter.”
Gackstatter: “My No. 1 priority is to complete the transition from paper files to electronic files, known as eFile. The conversion is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2019.
“EFiling is a more convenient and efficient alternative to paper filing for lawyers and parties in a case, as well as for circuit courts. … EFiling has also shortened the wait time for lobby service.
With eFile, the complete court file is available simultaneously to multiple users at the public-access terminal in the clerk’s office, the judge, the judicial assistant and the offices of the attorneys on the case.”
Q: Much has been made of low morale in the clerk of courts office. Is this a real problem?
Dassow: “Low morale is a problem. The root of the problem is in how employees are treated and a perception that if you’re “friends” with the boss, you can get away with more.
“The best way to address the problem is to apply the same standards to every employee. A leader finds ways to address issues with their employees in a way that is respectful of the employee as well as consistent for each employee. Making sure everyone knows what is expected is an important facet of a good working relationship.
“Just as importantly, employees need to feel they can address concerns with their boss. It’s not enough to say, ‘I have an open door policy’ if your employees don’t believe it.
“A good leader also recognizes when there are problems in the office without waiting for someone to come to them and point it out.”
Gackstatter: “It is not a problem, and I do not hear it from my staff.
“I have an open-door policy. My staff know they can come in and talk at any time. I try the best I can to accommodate requests for changes in duties and assignments. However, I must balance individual wishes with the needs to operate a large office of 30-plus staff.
“My first obligation is to the electorate and the judges to run an efficient, error-free, smooth administrative operation.”
“The morale is not low. There is less stress and conflict between staff now than when I took charge nearly four years ago. I have worked hard to unify the office as one unit working together rather than three divisions working parallel to each other.
“I, along with my chief deputy and three division leaders, have changed the culture within the office. Procedures and processes are followed uniformly throughout the office rather than each division doing them their own way. I have held staff to a uniform and higher standard. I am proud of the office culture we have created. The staff work well together and take pride in the work they accomplish.”
Q: How is your work experience superior to your opponent’s?
Dassow: “My experiences have made me fully capable to do this job. My Army training, along with my correctional officer training, have taught me how to work as a team, and I have learned how to be a leader.
“I know what it means to have people counting on you to make the right decision. If someone fails, it is just as much a failure of leadership as it is a failure of the individual. I realize the responsibility I would have if elected.
“I’ve learned how to communicate with people in difficult situations. My current job as a deputy clerk has benefited me because I have learned multiple parts of the job as a whole. Just as importantly, I know what I don’t know, and I am open to learning from those more experienced than I am.
“I recognize some of the failures in the office, and it’s not enough to stand idly by and complain. There needs to be a positive change, and I want to be that change.”
Gackstatter: “I have successfully managed the office during my first term. I have 15 years of experience working in the office. … My opponent has no managerial experience in the office and was hired by me as a clerk two years ago.
“I have attended three training sessions through Clerk of Circuit Court Institute. I am a member of the Wisconsin Clerk of Circuit Court Association and have attended additional trainings and conferences sponsored by the association.
“And finally, I have developed relationships through the association with my fellow clerks, with whom I consult and seek advice. My opponent has no training outside of the office. She has been cross-trained, like other staff in the office, to work the counter, take notes during court proceedings and perform administrative duties as assigned.”
