Voters in Rock and Walworth counties will see a handful of incumbents who are running unopposed for re-election to local and state offices and U.S. Congress.
These candidates are incumbents whose names will appear alone on Tuesday’s ballot:
In Rock County
Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Madison, is the incumbent seeking re-election to the 2nd Congressional District, which covers Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk, Green and Richland counties and parts of Rock County. Pocan, 54, was elected to the 2nd Congressional District in 2010, after then-Rep. Tammy Baldwin left the post to run for U.S. Senate. Pocan, who has a background in commercial printing, previously served in the state Legislature from 1998 to 2010.
Deb Kolste, a Democrat from Janesville, is running for re-election to the 44th Assembly District. Kolste, 65, a family farm owner and former Janesville School Board member, was elected to the Assembly in 2012, defeating incumbent Joe Knilans, a Republican.
Janis Ringhand, a Democrat from Evansville, is the incumbent seeking re-election to the 15th Senate District. Ringhand, 68, who has a background in accounting and managing nonprofits, was first elected to the 15th Senate District in 2014 for a four-year term. Prior to that, she served in the state Assembly from 2011 through 2014.
In Rock and
Walworth counties
Steve Nass, a Republican from La Grange, is the incumbent seeking re-election in the 11th Senate District. Nass, 66, is a former member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He was first elected to the 11th Senate District in 2014 for a four-year term. Before that, he served in the state Assembly from 1991 to 2013.
In Walworth County
Kurt Picknell, a Republican, the incumbent Walworth County sheriff, is seeking re-election. Picknell, a 27-year veteran of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, served as undersheriff from 1991 to 2015. He has been sheriff since 2015.
Kristina Secord is the lone candidate in the Walworth County clerk of courts race. Secord, a Republican, was appointed by Walworth County judges as the clerk of courts in January 2018, after Clerk of Courts Sheila Reiff left the post to become clerk of the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. Secord announced her intent to run for clerk of courts in the fall election just one day after she was appointed.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse