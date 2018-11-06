JANESVILLE
Incumbent Jacki Gackstatter will return for another term as Rock County Clerk of Courts.
Gackstatter, a Democrat, defeated independent candidate Chelo Dassow, 45,367 to 13,861.
During her campaign, Gackstatter said one of her priorities is to complete the transition from paper files to electronic files. That work is ongoing. With the eFile system, the complete court file is available to multiple users at the same time.
Gackstatter also would like to consider re-evaluating the jury process to make it more user friendly.
Rock County has a two-step process. First, residents are mailed a questionnaire to send in or file electronically. Then, later, they might get a jury summons.
Other counties do this in one step.
Gackstatter would also like to increase the number of people who file the questionnaire electronically.
Any re-evaluation of the jury process would have to involve the judges, she said.
This will be Gackstatter’s second, four-year term.
Before being elected clerk, she worked in the clerk’s office for more than 15 years.
Gackstatter’s opponent works in the Rock County Clerk’s Office, as well.
“I really have to give kudos to Chelo (Dassow),” Gackstatter said. “She kept the campaign out of the office.”
Gackstatter said both she and her opponent worked to make the office as “comfortable as possible” during the campaign.
“We were looking out for the office as a whole,” Gackstatter said.
