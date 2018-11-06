EDGERTON
Edgerton School District Administrator Dennis Pauli said he is not surprised the district passed both its referendum questions Tuesday.
“The Edgerton community has always had a rich tradition of supporting our schools,” Pauli said.
The district passed a $40.6 million capital referendum with 70 percent of the vote. The district’s $1.25 million recurring referendum passed with 68 percent of the vote.
Projects covered in the capital referendum include:
- $29.9 million to renovate and expand Community Elementary School, including improvements to parking and infrastructure repairs.
- $95,000 to add secure entrances to Yahara Elementary School and Edgerton Middle School.
- $2.13 million for districtwide infrastructure updates, including secure entrances for remaining buildings.
- $2.65 million for high school science lab upgrades.
- $5.85 million for upgrades to the high school’s commons area, band/choir room and office.
The district hopes to have construction finished by the 2021-22 school year and will begin its construction timeline this week. Construction is likely to begin this summer, Pauli said.
The district will finish paying off debt from energy-efficiency projects next year, which will lower the tax rate and make the referendum’s impact less significant, said Tad Wehner, district director of finance and personnel.
The tax impact with both referendums passed will be $98 per year per $100,000 of a property’s fair market value, with consideration of the decrease in the tax rate from payment of old debt.
The capital referendum will be paid off in 20 years.
Money from the operational referendum would allow the district to retain and attract staff, maintain class sizes and maintain or increase curriculum offerings and extracurricular activities.
Projects were based on a recommendation from a facilities advisory committee, a group of more than 30 people who analyzed needs with help from Bray Architects, J.P. Cullen and district staff.
