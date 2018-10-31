EDGERTON
The Edgerton School District on Tuesday will ask voters to approve two referendums to address facility and operational needs.
The first will ask voters to approve a $40.6 million capital referendum that would add 48 cents to the tax rate for 20 years.
The second, a recurring operational referendum, will ask voters to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $1.25 million per year. This referendum has a tax rate impact of $1.05 per $1,000 of property value.
The district will finish paying off debt from energy-efficiency projects next year, which will lower the tax rate and make the referendum’s impact less significant, said Tad Wehner, district director of finance and personnel.
The tax impact if both referendums pass will be $98 per year per $100,000 of a property’s fair market value, with consideration of the decrease in the tax rate from payment of old debt.
Projects included in the capital referendum were based on a recommendation from the facilities advisory committee, a group of more than 30 people who analyzed facility needs with help from Bray Architects, J.P. Cullen and district administrators.
Projects covered in the referendum include:
- $29.9 million to renovate and expand Community Elementary School, including site improvements to parking and infrastructure repairs.
- $95,000 to add secure entrances to Yahara Elementary School and Edgerton Middle School.
- $2.13 million for districtwide infrastructure updates, including secure entrances for remaining buildings.
- $2.65 million for high school science lab upgrades.
- $5.85 million for upgrades to the high school’s commons area, band/choir room and office.
In a community survey, 50 percent of respondents who were not staff and not parents of school-age children supported a $40 million referendum. Nonparent, nonstaff residents make up a majority of the electorate.
Money from the operational referendum would allow the district to better retain and attract staff, maintain class sizes, and maintain or increase curriculum offerings and extracurricular activities.
The last time the district did major upgrades was in 1999-2000, when Yahara Valley Elementary, Edgerton Middle School and Edgerton High School were expanded, according to district documents.
The district passed a referendum in 2012 that allowed for roof repairs, window replacement and other facility upgrades.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse