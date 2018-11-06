DELAVAN
Voters passed a $2.8 million nonrecurring operational referendum for the Delavan-Darien School District on Tuesday night, and the superintendent called it a “huge step forward” for the district.
For months, school officials have said the referendum’s passage was critical to move the district forward after a $3.5 million operational referendum failed by more than 500 votes in April.
After that referendum, district officials closed Darien Elementary School and laid off 39 teachers.
Tuesday’s win was a major swing for the district, with about 850 people—or 56.5 percent—voting in favor. The referendum will raise property taxes by $75 per $100,000 in property value for four years and allow the district to hire about 18 more teachers, interim Superintendent Jill Sorbie said Tuesday.
The referendum also will help shrink class sizes and reinforce the district’s low fund balance, which had fallen to about $1.72 million by the end of the 2017-18 school year.
“I’m just thrilled. I just really am thrilled,” Sorbie said. “It allows for us to have some normalcy the students deserve. It allows them to have the best education they’re entitled to.”
Since the school closure and teacher layoffs in April, class sizes have grown across the district. First through fourth grades have between 26 and 28 students. At the middle and high school, classes have about 30 students, and some have more than 36.
Sorbie said the district has already planted the seed to hire more teachers by reaching out to UW-Whitewater. She said officials likely will start posting teaching jobs in March.
She said her focus now will shift to marketing the district and convincing people why they should “chose DDSD.”
That could mean targeting those who open-enroll out of the district—a problem that has plagued Delavan-Darien for the past five years—and exploring starting a tuition-based day care program for children as young as 3 years old.
Over five years, the district’s enrollment has dropped by about 16 percent. Sorbie, who was appointed superintendent after the April referendum, has sought to curtail open enrollments and steer the district in a new direction.
“I think our work is just beginning. I really do believe in bringing back the pride and healing and moving forward,” Sorbie said. “We have solid growth that we’re making. ... Our teachers have more challenges based on the poverty we have in our district … and yet our growth is phenomenal academically.”
