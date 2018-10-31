DELAVAN
In the wake of staff cuts and a school closure, the Delavan-Darien School District is pitching a $2.8 million operational referendum that would reinforce its fund balance and shore up its budget.
The nonrecurring referendum has a four-year limit, meaning the district would raise the tax levy for four years and boost the budget by $2.8 million during that time.
School property taxes would increase by $75 on a $100,000 home if the referendum passes. It would add $500,000 a year over four years to the fund balance, which had dropped from $4.5 million to about $1.72 million by the end of the 2017-18 school year. The remaining $2.3 million would allow the district to hire more teachers and shrink class sizes.
The referendum, approved by the school board Aug. 13, comes on the heels of a $3.5 million referendum that failed by more than 500 votes in April. Districtwide cuts followed, and Darien Elementary School was shuttered.
Former Superintendent Bob Crist led the district’s charge for the April referendum. After it failed, the school board parted ways with him and appointed Jill Sorbie, director of curriculum and instruction, as interim superintendent.
A district survey this summer showed widespread support for a November referendum.
Of the 597 responses, 75 percent indicated they would support a $2 million operational referendum to reduce class sizes. Sixty-seven percent said they would support adding $500,000 a year to the fund balance.
Class sizes have grown since the school year began. Nearly half of the district’s first- through fourth-grade classes have 26 to 28 students. In the middle school and high school, classes have about 30 students. Some have more than 36.
Sorbie has said the referendum is critical to the district’s future.
Underfunding has long been an issue at Delavan-Darien. Gov. Scott Walker, who graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1986, told The Gazette in June that the district’s high property values around Delavan Lake and high poverty areas in the city could be reasons for the deficit.
Many students fall at or below the poverty line and are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches. The district also has a majority-minority student body. Just over 50 percent of students are Hispanic or Latino, and many are English language learners.
However, at the same time, Delavan-Darien ranked among the highest-performing districts in Walworth County in 2016-17, scoring 82.3 on its state report card, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
Despite that, the district continues lose students to open enrollment. In the last five years, enrollment has dropped by more than 16 percent—and by more than 7 percent since last year. That factor has contributed significantly to the district’s financial dilemma.
