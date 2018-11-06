DARIEN
Village of Darien voters made it clear Tuesday that they are in favor of splitting off from the Delavan-Darien School District.
Actually making it happen will be a different matter.
The referendum, which passed with 64 percent support, asked village voters if they wanted to form a committee to explore leaving the district. A failed April referendum caused major cuts, including closing Darien Elementary.
Village Board President Kurt Zipp was not surprised by the results.
“I feel like the residents of the village of Darien feel disrespected by the current school district and purposefully not concerned of our opinion,” he said. “They don’t value our opinion.”
Leaving the district would be a lengthy, complicated process.
The first step will be to form a residents committee to look at the best alternative to leaving the school district. Those options could include charter schools or merging with another nearby district, Zipp said.
The committee would exist outside village government. The village would not need school board approval to make a change, though that route would require some extra steps in the process, he said.
Interim Superintendent Jill Sorbie has previously said she would like to work with the village to keep the district unified.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse