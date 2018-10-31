DARIEN
An advisory referendum on Tuesday’s ballot asks village of Darien residents if the village should form a committee to research cutting ties with the Delavan-Darien School District.
The referendum focuses only on assembling a committee. The process for detaching would be extensive and involve about two years of planning, referendums and approval by the school board or the state.
The village board approved the referendum Aug. 23. It came after the Delavan-Darien School Board voted to close Darien Elementary—the only public school in Darien—after the 2017-18 school year. That decision was part of the fallout of the district’s failed April referendum, which led to districtwide cuts.
Village board members first pitched seceding from the district in May. Board members said they were frustrated by the district’s handling of the closure and wondered about its long-term viability.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen at this point, and our school’s not being used,” Village President Kurt Zipp said in August. “It’s high visibility. I think we look at our school as being an important part of our community just like our library is an important part.”
If the referendum passes, Village Clerk Rebecca LeMire said the committee would have to operate separately from the village, but board members wouldn’t be barred from participating.
LeMire sent a memo to board members in May detailing the 12-step secession process. It would take about two years and include a districtwide petition, public hearings by the school board and possibly two referendums.
If the school board denied the village’s petition and proposed boundaries for a new district, the state’s School District Boundary Appeal Board would make the final decision, according to the May memo.
School district officials have largely opposed the village’s exploration into cutting ties. Two school board members—President Jeff Scherer and Doreen Grams—attended the village board’s vote. Interim Superintendent Jill Sorbie said in a phone interview in August that she was “disappointed” in the vote.
“I want to work with them,” Sorbie said. “I’ve extended the olive branch three times now. I encourage them to reach out to the school district. Let’s partner.”
Though she wasn’t the superintendent when the school closed, Sorbie said the decision wasn’t personal. She said the building needs handicapped-accessibility upgrades, and significant upgrades would need to be made before it could reopen.
