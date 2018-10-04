Steil_Bryce_composite

Bryan Steil, left, and Randy Bryce

JANESVILLE

A debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District seat is set for Monday, Oct. 29, in Janesville.

The one-hour debate between Democrat Randy Bryce and Republican Bryan Steil starts at 7 p.m. in the Kirk Denmark Theatre at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave. Doors open at 6:30.

Bob Hague, news director of the Wisconsin Radio Network, and Susan Johnson, associate professor of political science at UW-Whitewater, will moderate.

The debate is hosted by WCLO radio, The Gazette and WFAW radio.

