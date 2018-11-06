BRODHEAD
For the third time in six years, voters in the Brodhead School District approved a referendum to help support the district’s operating expenses.
The vote was 1,589 to 1,042.
“I want to thank people for their support,” said Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck. “It’s necessary to support and continue the success we’re having.”
Tuesday’s referendum read: “Shall the Brodhead School District be authorized to exceed state revenue limits by $950,000 on a nonrecurring basis for a period of three years for the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years to maintain school district facilities and programs?”
The referendum means school taxes on a $100,000 home would increase:
- $20 for the 2019-20 school year.
- $16 for the 2020-21 school year.
- $20 for the 2021-22 school year.
This is the third time the district has gone to referendum to ask for help covering operational expenses. Referendums in 2012 and 2016 passed handily.
The money will not fund any new programs. It will be used to maintain buildings, classes, class sizes and debt payments, Lueck said.
State-imposed revenue caps allow school districts to increase taxes only when the property base expands. In addition, a significant portion of state aid is based on enrollment numbers. Districts receive an estimated $7,000 for each student.
Brodhead’s enrollment is declining. In the 10 years between the 2007-08 and the 2017-18 school years, enrollment dipped from 1,147 to 1,004.
The district is paying fewer teachers, but other costs, such as heating and maintenance, remain fixed no matter how many students the district has.
Lueck said unless the state funding formula changes, the school district might have to appeal to voters for additional money every three or four years.
