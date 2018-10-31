BRODHEAD
For the third time, the Brodhead School District will ask voters to raise their own taxes to help support operational—and only operational—expenses.
Tuesday’s referendum reads: “Shall the Brodhead School District be authorized to exceed state revenue limits by $950,000 on a nonrecurring basis for a period of three years for the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years to maintain school district facilities and programs?”
If the referendum is approved, school taxes on a $100,000 home would increase:
- An additional $20 to $877 for the 2019-20 school year.
- An additional $16 to $893 for the 2020-21 school year.
- An additional $20 to $913 for the 2021-22 school year.
All numbers are based on “conservative estimates,” according to referendum information on the school district’s website.
This is the third time the district has gone to referendum to ask for help to pay for operational expenses.
In 2012, voters passed a referendum to exceed revenue caps by $800,000 for four years.
In 2016, voters approved a referendum to exceed revenue caps by $950,000 for three years.
The money will not fund any new programs. It will be used to maintain buildings, classes, class sizes and debt payments, Superintendent Leonard Lueck said.
The district has held two meetings about the referendum, and in general, people have been fairly supportive, Lueck said.
Some even suggested that the district ask for more money.
The district is in a difficult position, and the reasons for this year’s referendum are similar to prior years, Lueck said.
State-imposed revenue caps allow school districts to increase taxes only when the property base expands. In addition, a significant portion of state aid is based on enrollment numbers. Districts receive an estimated $7,000 for each student.
Brodhead’s enrollment is declining. In the 10 years between the 2007-08 and the 2017-18 school years, enrollment dipped from 1,147 to 1,004, a decrease of about 12 percent. In the past four years, the district has lost more than 50 students, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The district is paying fewer teachers, but other costs, such as heating and maintenance, remain fixed no matter how many students the district has.
Lueck said unless the state funding formula changes, the school district might have to appeal to voters for additional money every three or four years.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse