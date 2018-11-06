WALWORTH
Voters in the Big Foot Union High School District on Tuesday approved two referendum questions—one to build new athletic facilities and a second to pay for a school resource officer and various upgrades.
The first question, which voters approved narrowly at 50.38 percent, asked for $7.8 million over 15 years to build a new eight-lane track around a turf football and soccer field, new home bleachers, a practice field and a baseball and softball “quadplex,” which is four fields.
The second question, which passed more comfortably at 65 percent, requested $350,000 for three years to pay for a school resource officer, technology upgrades and capital improvements.
With the passage of both referendums, the owner of a $100,000 home will still see a tax decrease of $7.
Superintendent Doug Parker said Tuesday night that it’s hard to come up with a plan everyone likes, but the community over time will come to see this as the right decision.
“I think now that we can improve our outdoor athletic facility, that we have what I would call as good or better facilities than any school district in southern Wisconsin,” he said.
Before the referendum, Parker said Big Foot could not host a track meet at its facility. The baseball and softball teams in a year would not have been allowed to play at the village park across the street.
The athletics referendum also will allow the district to install two more tennis courts.
Officer Jessie Lewin started last year as a school resource officer, and the second referendum will let the district keep paying her to stay.
The technology upgrades include allowing the district to keep providing a laptop for each student.
Parker said he was “very excited” about the school district’s future.
“It will mean great economic things for our property values and money coming into our businesses as we move forward,” he said. “I just think it’s going to be a great thing for years to come.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse