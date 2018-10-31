TOWN OF BELOIT
The Beloit Turner School District is going back to voters again with a referendum that would lay the groundwork for a new elementary school and upgrades to the middle and high schools.
This time, the referendum’s overall cost—$26.48 million—is moderately less than the failed $26.8 million referendum posed to voters last spring. It would cost taxpayers with $100,000 homes about $99 a year and taxpayers with $200,000 homes about $198 a year.
Information circulated by a district consultant shows changes to the latest referendum include a scaled-back plan for a gymnasium at the $22 million elementary school the district wants to build a few blocks northwest of the middle school and high school, which are on Inman Parkway.
A new elementary school would allow the district to shutter the aging Townview Elementary School, which has no high-speed internet, a combined cafeteria-gymnasium, and a septic system and electrical infrastructure that would be expensive to upgrade.
Powers Elementary School would transfer its second-grade classes to the new school, which would free up space at Powers so students wouldn’t have to use closets and storage rooms for small group space, according to district information.
Powers and Townview collectively serve about 730 students, according to enrollment estimates.
The new school could help the district in one area in which it is losing students. Some families with 4-year-old kindergartners are enrolling elsewhere because of a lack of space to expand 4K to an all-day program, Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.
He called the loss “unacceptable.”
“By bringing second grade to the new school, we are able to expand our 4K programming to all-day programming and provide wrap-around care for families,” McCarthy wrote in an email to The Gazette. “It is a challenge for our families to only have a partial-day option for 4K, and they are clearly asking for this opportunity.”
The new school would be built on district-owned land off South Bartells Drive and Whippoorwill Way, about a quarter-mile northwest of Turner’s high school and middle school. It would consolidate most district schools near Inman Parkway and in close proximity to the town of Beloit police station, the district said.
The school would cost $2.2 million less than the school proposed in the spring referendum. Plans were scaled back from a two-court gym to a one-court gym and a multipurpose activity room.
The district says it would spend $200,000—more than proposed last spring—for security upgrades to Powers and the middle school. And it would spend $3.9 million on upgrades for science, technology, engineering, arts and math—or STEAM—spaces at the middle and high schools. That’s a $1.3 million increase over the spring referendum.
District plans show the upgrades would renovate technical education spaces, boost hands-on and project-based learning, and add two art rooms, a high school shop classroom, and metal and wood shops with storage.
McCarthy said it would give the district space for welding booths, CNC machines, laser cutters, 3D printers and robotics.
“The opportunity to work in an environment like this for our students means credit agreements at Blackhawk Tech, apprenticeships and industry certifications that will lead to jobs in plumbing, electrical work, CNC programming, automotive, HVAC and engineering,” he wrote.
Voters defeated the spring referendum by just three votes, an outcome that was much closer than the $28 million referendum they rejected handily in 2013.
