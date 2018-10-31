A Beloit Libertarian is running against a Democratic incumbent, also from Beloit, for the state’s 45th Assembly District seat.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, who was elected in 2014, faces Reese Wood for the seat that represents parts of Rock and Green counties.
Spreitzer is looking to win his third term in the Assembly. This is Wood’s first time running for public office.
The Gazette checks Wisconsin court records for all candidates, and a check on Wood indicated he was convicted in 2010 for misdemeanor domestic battery.
Wood told The Gazette he believes he has turned his life around. He said he has spent recent years giving back to the community and raising his four children.
The Gazette asked the candidates these questions:
Q: What do you think are the most important issues in this campaign?
Spreitzer: Building an economy that works for everyone, he said. Many people in Beloit and the district have jobs but still struggle to make ends meet.
Wood: Civic engagement is the No. 1 issue. Elected representatives are not engaging constituents, and that shows in many of the problems across the state, he said.
Q: The state’s low unemployment rate has been a talking point for many lawmakers. But the U.S. Census Bureau estimates 11 percent of Wisconsin residents live in poverty and the median income is $54,610. What do you think these numbers say about Wisconsin’s workforce and economy?
Spreitzer: Just because people are working doesn’t mean they can support their families, Spreitzer said. He wants to create jobs that can help people get out of poverty and invest in education so people can invest in their futures at an affordable cost.
Wood: Employment is not in a good state despite the unemployment rate, Wood said. State representatives have focused on economic development and not workers, which shows representatives are not engaging with constituents, he said.
Q: The country is experiencing an opioid epidemic that some consider a public health crisis. Do you think the Legislature should do more, less or the same to help people battling addiction?
Spreitzer: Spreitzer believes the state should do more, including increasing access to treatment for people suffering from addiction.
Wood: The opioid epidemic can be solved if recreational marijuana is legalized, Wood said. He also supports offering more natural treatments for pain, not just pharmaceutical options.
