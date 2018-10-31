WALWORTH
Funding soon will run out for laptops for the next class of Big Foot High School freshmen.
The baseball and softball teams have only one more year to play at the village park across the street. The home bleachers, according to an inspector, are reaching their limits.
Those are among the reasons why the school board decided to ask voters’ permission to exceed revenue limits, Big Foot Superintendent Doug Parker said.
Voters in the Big Foot Union High School District will decide two referendum questions Tuesday. The district is asking for $7.8 million over 15 years to build new athletic facilities and $350,000 for three years to pay for a school resource officer, technology upgrades and capital improvements.
Even if both referendums are approved, taxpayers would pay less in school taxes, according to a district presentation. For the owner of a $100,000 home:
- If both questions pass, the decrease would be $7.
- If only the $7.8 million question passes, the decrease would be $21.
- If only the $350,000 question passes, the decrease would be $33.
- If both questions fail, the decrease would be $47.
The first referendum would address several needs for Big Foot athletics programs, which currently use some facilities that were built in the 1980s.
If the referendum passes, Big Foot would build a new eight-lane track around a turf football and soccer field, as well as new home bleachers and a practice field.
As it stands now, Parker said, Big Foot cannot host a track meet at its facility, which was last resurfaced in 1998.
“It’s that bad,” he said. “It needs a lot of work.”
The district also could build a baseball and softball “quadplex”—four fields—with concessions and bathrooms on field space it already owns, Parker said.
The district also would install two more tennis courts—for a total of eight—and add lights to them all. Varsity tennis plays seven matches, leaving some players to wait for an open court, he said. Junior varsity has to wait until varsity is finished, and athletes can only play if it doesn’t get too dark outside.
The tennis courts are also used by the community, Parker said.
The second referendum would let the district exceed revenue limits by $350,000 each year from the 2019-20 school year to 2021-22.
That money would allow officer Jessie Lewin to stay on as the high school’s resource officer. The district brought Lewin into the position last spring to try it out, and Parker said they thought the position was important enough to keep.
Technology upgrades include letting the district continue providing a laptop for each student, Parker said.
Some referendum money also would fund capital improvements, such as roof and parking lot repairs.
Parker stressed that the district will seek ways to save more money. He said in early October he had given about 40 referendum presentations since February.
“I’ll sit down with anybody, anytime, anywhere,” Parker said. “My job is just to get the information out there—the factual information.
“Let the taxpayers decide if this is what they want or not, and then after Nov. 6 we’ll take what they say and move forward one way or another.”
