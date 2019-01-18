EDGERTON

The Edgerton City Council might see fresh faces in spring as two incumbents are challenged for their seats.

Matt McIntyre, District 1 alderman and former mayor, will face off against Sarah Braun, a relative newcomer to the community, in the April 2 election.

Anthony Olson will challenge District 2 incumbent Candy Davis for her seat.

Council members serve two-year terms.

McIntyre has been on the city council since 1993 and served as mayor from 1996 to 2006.

The longtime alderman said he hopes to see more job growth in the city's industrial parks and wants more business and historical amenities downtown. For example, he said he has vocally supported turning the former Dickinson tobacco warehouse into a museum.

McIntyre said he takes a lot of pride in Edgerton and wants to get more people involved at City Hall. He also wants to continue being visible and accessible to constituents.

Braun, who grew up in a small town south of Springfield, Illinois, moved to Edgerton in 2016 after spending eight years traveling abroad.

After moving here, Braun worked at Lounge 1848, where she says she met many residents. Others also might know her as one-half of the performing duo A Tad of Sarahcha.

Braun is a member of the historic preservation committee and favors bringing a tobacco heritage museum to the city.

She also wants to help the council attract more business downtown, and she has heard that people have concerns about local roads.

Davis, the District 2 incumbent, has been a council member for eight years and also serves as the secretary and treasurer of the Edgerton Fire District.

In her time on the council, Davis said she has been most proud of the city's economic development and pedestrian red flag program, which aims to keep pedestrians safe when they are crossing streets.

If elected, Davis said she would keep road construction at the top of her priority list and continue encouraging growth while maintaining Edgerton's small-town feel.

Olson, her challenger, is an Edgerton native and U.S. Navy veteran. If elected, he said he hopes to represent "working people."

As a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Olson said he wants to advocate for veterans and maintain the economic well-being of the city.

He said he plans to "tackle issues as they come" as an alderman.