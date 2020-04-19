MILTON
State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, announced Saturday that he will seek another term as representative of the 43rd Assembly District.
Vruwink represents the 43rd Assembly District, which include the cities of Whitewater, Milton and Edgerton. It also includes the village of Footville, the eastern third of the village of Oregon and 15 townships.
"Experience leadership is especially critical in times of crisis," Vruwink said in a news release. "We must find common good, use common sense, and bipartisanship must prevail."
In the news release, Vruwink touted his work on the Dairy Task Force 2.0, the Rural Development Committee and the Agriculture Committee.
In addition, Vruwink highlighted his work in organizing meetings with the Department of Transportation. Those meetings led the DOT to make safety improvements on the Highway 12 bypass in Whitewater, he said.
Vruwink will face Beth Drew of Milton. She announced last week that she is running on the Republican ticket.