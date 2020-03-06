JANESVILLE
The Rock County Progressives invite the public to hear academic Robert McChesney discuss the Democratic primaries Wednesday, March 11, in the community room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Road. Janesville.
Doors open at 6 p.m. McChesney will speak at 6:30.
McChesney is a Gutgsell Endowed Professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Illinois and author of “People Get Ready: The Fight Against a Jobless Economy and a Citizenless Democracy,” and “Digital Disconnect: How Capitalism is Turning the Internet Against Democracy.”