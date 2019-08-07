JANESVILLE

Freshman Republican lawmaker Bryan Steil will have a Democratic challenger next year for his 1st District seat in the House of Representatives.

Josh Pade announced Wednesday that he intends to run against Steil in the 2020 election.

Pade, 39, was among the bevy of Democrats who ran for governor in 2018. The Kenosha attorney got about 1% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Steil was elected to Congress in 2018, beating Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce and maintaining a Republican hold on the seat that was held by former Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, who retired from politics before the 2018 election.

Both Steil and Pade were once staffers for Janesville natives who went to Congress. Steil, a corporate attorney from Janesville, worked for Ryan; Pade once was a staffer for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold.

On Wednesday, Pade said he stayed active in the district and that although he considered his 2018 gubernatorial run a long shot, his participation might have helped prime a base of support for his congressional run.

Pade told The Gazette he is running because "grassroots" Democratic supporters have said they would back him. He said it's too early to know what kind of national party support he might garner.

Some of his platform, he said, includes ideas to improve wages, health insurance reform, and approaches to climate change that might bring "innovation and investments" to the district.

Pade said he is a proponent of a public "universal" health care option but that he doesn't see "Medicare for All" as the answer.

"The biggest difficulty that I have with the current (Medicare for All) proposals being talked about is the elimination of all politics to basically make private insurance illegal. I just don't think that that's the right path to get to universal coverage," Pade said. "As someone who studied economics, I don't agree with a monopoly, let alone a government monopoly that prevents choice from happening."

Pade said he worked at a grocery store at a young age after his father died, leaving the family with what he called a "junk" health insurance plan with a deductible of several thousand dollars.

Pade believes the current health insurance system is in need of reform "so that no one falls through the cracks."

When asked for comment on Pade’s announcement, Alex Walker, a staffer for Steil’s campaign, issued this statement: “Bryan is focused on serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin and solving problems, not partisan politics.”

Pade said he is not interested in divisive partisan politics, either. He said he thinks a large number of voters in the 1st District identify as “independent” rather than Democratic or Republican.

To pay for his campaign, Pade said he is not accepting funding from corporate political action committees. He said that decision will make his road to the 2020 election "harder" but that the goal is to avoid the perception of massive corporate campaign pledges influencing his decisions.

Pade said he has learned through past business experiences, including management in the supermarket industry, that "consensus" is what unites people. He called his problem-solving ideology one of "servant leadership," a bottom-to-top system of finding solutions.

"That's something that I can do to pierce the bubble of political ideologies and party and really bring people together to find change," Pade said.

Pade said he hopes the ideas he holds are as likely to appeal to Republicans as Democrats.

“I think we’re at that moment. This is a moment for change for the better.”