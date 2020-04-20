One of the three Democrats seeking to challenge Republican Rep. Bryan Steil in the 1st Congressional District has dropped out of the race.
Angela Cunningham, an attorney from Kenosha, announced Sunday on Facebook that she has suspended her campaign.
“I ran for office because I was frustrated by our current representative's failure to advocate for the needs of our community,” Cunningham wrote. “At the time I decided to run, I never imagined the world would face a pandemic and most of the country would be shut down.
“In these times of uncertainty, I am choosing to focus my time and energy on supporting local nonprofits that are working hard to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community,” Cunningham wrote.
Cunningham said she and her team would “continue to advocate for policies that address racial inequalities and support the needs of everyday people. I will also advocate for candidates who put people before profits and politics.”
Cunningham did not mention the two remaining Democratic candidates, attorneys Josh Pade of Kenosha and Roger Pollack of Racine.
Pade and Polack face an uphill battle in a district that leans Republican and in which the incumbent holds a large fundraising lead.
According to the Federal Elections Commission, Steil raised $1.94 million this election cycle and had $1.14 million cash on hand as of March 31.
Pade raised $51,021 and had $6,135 cash on hand. Polack raised $130,592 and had $67,764 on hand.
Cunningham raised $17,136 and had $9,061 on hand.
The Democratic and Republican primary elections are Aug. 11.
Steil faces potential competition from John Baker of Mukwonago and Jeremy Ryan of Baraboo, whose applications for candidacy are pending, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
Ryan ran for Congress in 2014 and 2018 with a platform that included the legalization of marijuana. He later was convicted in a bizarre case in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin of trying to carry out a prohibited transaction involving nuclear materials, a felony. He was sentenced in February to time served.
No information about fundraising by Baker or Ryan could be found on the FEC website, and The Gazette could find no evidence of active campaigning.