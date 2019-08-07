JANESVILLE

Freshman Republican lawmaker Bryan Steil has an emerging challenger for his 1st District seat in the House of Representatives.

Democrat Josh Pade announced Wednesday that he intends to run against Steil in the 2020 election.

Pade was among a bevy of Democratic candidates who ran for governor in the 2018 election. The Kenosha attorney got about 1% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Steil, who is in the middle of his first term, won the 1st District seat in 2018, beating Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce and maintaining a Republican hold on the district as longtime Rep. Paul Ryan announced late in the 2018 campaign season he was retiring from politics.

Steil, a corporate attorney from Janesville, was once a staffer for Ryan.

Pade once was a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, a Wisconsin Democrat.

On Wednesday, Pade said he's stayed active in the district, and that although he'd considered his 2018 gubernatorial run a long shot, that earlier political bid may have helped prime a base of support for his Congressional run.

Pade told The Gazette he's running specifically because "grassroots" Democratic supporters have said they'd back him and his ideas, although he said it's too early to know what kind of national Democratic support he might garner.

Some of his platform, he said, includes ideas to improve wages across socioeconomic classes, health insurance reform and approaches to climate change that might bring "innovation and investments" to the district.

Pade said he's a proponent of a public "universal" healthcare option, although he doesn't see nationalized, so-called "Medicare-for-All" as the answer.

"The biggest difficulty that I have, with the current (Medicare-for-All) proposals being talked about is the elimination of all politics to basically make private insurance illegal. I just don't think that that's the right path to get to universal coverage," Pade said. "As someone who studied economics, I don't agree with a monopoly, let alone a government monopoly that prevents choice from happening."

Pade said he went to work at a grocery store at a young age after his father died, leaving the family with what he called a "junk" health insurance plan that he said had a deductible of several thousand dollars.

Pade believes that the current insurance market is in need of reform of the private health insurance industry, "guaranteed access" to health care "so that no one falls through the cracks."

When asked for comment on Pade’s announcement, Alex Walker, a staffer for Steil’s campaign, issued this statement: “Bryan is focused on serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin and solving problems, not partisan politics.”

Pade said he’s not interested in divisive partisan politics. He said he believes that a large number of voters in Wisconsin's 1st District are those who identify as “independent” rather than Democratic or Republican.

To pay for his campaign, Pade said he's not accepting funding from corporate political action committees. He said that decision will make his road to the 2020 election "harder," but his goal is to eschew the influence on his decisions that might come along with massive corporate campaign pledges.

Pade said he's learned through his past business experiences, including management in the supermarket industry, that "consensus" is what unites people. He called his problem-solving ideology one of "servant leadership," a bottom-to-the-top system of find solutions .

"That's something that I can do to pierce the bubble of political ideologies and party, and really bring people together to find change," Pade said.

Pade said he hopes ideas he brings forward are as likely to appeal to Republicans as Democrats.

“I think we’re at that moment. This is a moment for change for the better.”