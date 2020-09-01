JANESVILLE
Sue Conley, the Democratic candidate for the state's 44th Assembly District, has planned campaign events in Janesville parks.
Those who attend will be able to meet Conley and learn about her campaign. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, according to a news release.
The first event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Park, 201 N. Oakhill Ave.
Other events will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at parks across the city, including:
- Sept. 9 at Fourth Ward Park, 410 W. Racine St.
- Sept. 23 at the town square at the corner of Court and River streets.
- Sept. 30 at Palmer Park near CAMDEN Playground, 2501 Palmer Drive.
Conley is running against Republican Duwayne Severson for the Assembly seat. Incumbent Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, is not seeking reelection.