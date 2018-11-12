MADISON

Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, has been elected to serve another term as Assembly speaker pro tempore, according to a news release.

The speaker pro tempore presides over the Assembly when it is in session and holds the second highest office in the Assembly, according to the release.

August has been speaker pro tempore since 2013 and was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, according to the release.

“One of my top goals is to ensure that each representative has the opportunity to have their voice heard on the floor of the Assembly,” August said in the release. “I will always put the integrity of the Assembly first and foremost over any politics.”

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse