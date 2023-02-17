BELOIT—Beloit police have arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit wound through the city and ended in an industrial park area on the city’s northeast side on Friday afternoon.
Beloit Police Lt. Christopher Eberhardt said no one was injured after officers pursued a vehicle with two male occupants that he said reached speeds of “75 or 80 miles per hour” including along parts of Milwaukee Road and Kennedy Drive on the city’s east side shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Eberhardt said Beloit police were still actively involved in processing the arrest of two males in the incident whose vehicle he said police had tried to stop because the two were being sought on active felony warrants.
He said parts of the pursuit played out along Afton and Newark roads, and the vehicle took to Interstate 90/39 for a “short time.” Emergency radio dispatches indicate that the pursuit at one point crossed over the state line into Illinois.
Eberhardt said that the vehicle driven by the two men remained on arterial routes, and at no point entered residential neighborhoods before the pursuit ended on Willowbrook Road, and police took the two in custody.
Police have not released further details of the pursuit, the names of the two arrested or the reason police initially were seeking to detain them.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
