JANESVILLE
Authorities say all residents have been evacuated from a house with a chimney on fire Friday evening in the 2200 block of Ruger Avenue.
Janesville Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said everyone got out of the two-story home during a fire authorities believe started "around the chimney" at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in a house at 2200 Ruger Avenue on the east side.
A firefighting crew on scene was working to determine whether it would run water lines into the basement, but Murphy didn't say where the firefight was focused or what might have caused the fire.
It's not clear how many residents were home when the fire broke out.
A few blocks of Ruger Avenue were being blocked off as crews worked on scene.
According to emergency radio dispatches, fire crews were looking into whether residents temporarily displaced would need assistance.
A Gazette reporter witnessed smoke rising from the chimney area of the roof at the home at about 7:55 p.m.
The weather Friday night was frigid for a fire response, with temperatures dipping to 7 degrees with wind chills of -10.
The Gazette will update this report when more information is available.