CLINTON
Several homes in Clinton were evacuated after heavy equipment hit a natural gas line Saturday.
At 2:12 p.m. Saturday, the Clinton Fire Department and the Village of Clinton Police Department responded to the Super Car Wash at 512 Front St. for a possible gas leak. When they arrived, gas was leaking from a pipe beneath road, according to a Clinton police news release.
“The owner of the car wash was repairing a damaged drain that connected to the village’s sewer system,” Clinton Police Chief David Hooker said. “In the process of digging he hit the gas line.”
Police shut down traffic to the area, and residents and businesses a block from the leak were evacuated, Hooker said.
WE Energies was able to stop the leak.
The company and Clinton police are investigating the accident.
Fire departments from the town of Turtle, town of Beloit, Milton, Whitewater and Rockton, Illinois, were called in to assist.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol were also on scene.
The incident was over at about 6 p.m., Hooker reported
In July, a contractor hit a natural gas line in Sun Prairie. Forty minutes later, an explosion destroyed a downtown Sun Prairie bar and did serious damage to other businesses.
