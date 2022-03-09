Dr. Peter Wilson has been hired as the next superintendent of schools by the Lake Geneva Joint 1 School Board of Education and the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board of Education.
Wilson will officially step into the position July 1, according to a release from the district. He succeeds Dr. James Gottinger, who announced his retirement after 51 years in public education.
“I want to congratulate Dr. James Gottinger for over two decades of exemplary leadership of Lake Geneva Schools,” Wilson said in the release. “I am humbled to be his successor.”
Wilson has 21 years of experience in public education and is the director of administrative services in the DeForest Area School District. He previously served as Director of Student Services for the Stoughton Area School District. Before his administrative roles, he was a teacher, mentor and high school tennis coach in the Waunakee Community School District.
“Dr. Wilson is a proven, skilled leader who places a high priority on student achievement,” said Patrick Sherman, Lake Geneva—Genoa City Union High School board president, in the release.
Wilson has a Ph.D. and master of science degree in education leadership and policy analysis from UW-Madison and earned his undergraduate degree in elementary education at Grand Valley State University.
“Throughout the interview process, I have learned that the tradition of excellence that exists in Lake Geneva Schools is due to the wonderful people of our community and the hard work of our students and staff,” Wilson said.
Lake Geneva Joint 1 board president Marcie Hollmann said in the release that she and the school boards believe it was an excellent hire.
“The boards feel he is the right person to support our educational mission of providing every student an excellent education that ensures the development of responsible, respectful citizens, and inspires life-long learning,” she said.
