Maiken Westphal has been named vice president at Westphal & Co.
She is the fourth generation of the Westphal family to serve as an officer in the company.
Westphal began working for the company in college as a summer helper electrician on Madison-area construction projects. She started full time in 2012 and has served as an estimator, a project manager and a project executive, a role in which she led operations in the health care and science and technology markets.
In 2015, she became involved in the company’s business development and pre-construction efforts.
Westphal graduated from UW-Madison in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.