Walworth County received two prestigious awards from the Government Finance Officers Association: the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
“Changes to be required in both the year-end financial reporting and budget book documents,” Walworth County Finance Director Jessica Conley said in a news release. “County finance staff work hard to understand and improve these documents to meet our overall goals of transparency and communication.”
The Financial Reporting Certificate Program awards its certificate based on a municipality’s exemplary financial reporting. Recipients of the certificate satisfy national guidelines for effective financial reporting and exceed minimum requirements for financial reporting. Walworth County received the certificate for the 2020 fiscal year, according to the news release.
The Budget Award Program recognizes best practices in budgeting and the use of national budget guidelines. Budget documents that receive the award meet the program’s criteria and excel as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication device. The county received the award for its 2022 budget document, according to the news release.
Walworth County has earned the financial reporting certificate for 19 consecutive years and the Distinguished Budget award for 18 consecutive years.
