The Janesville Velo Club and Laura Peterson are recipients of this year's Sustainable Janesville Award.

The honor is presented to businesses, community groups or Janesville residents for their efforts in promoting sustainable practices.

The Velo Club was recognized for its efforts to promote cycling. The club organized the Janesville Gran Prix Bike Race and advocated to add bike lanes on Court Street during its transformation into a two-way street.

Peterson was awarded for her volunteer recruiting efforts at Rotary Botanical Gardens. Her knowledge and passion for sustainable gardening practices inspires volunteers to take her advice to heart, according to a news release.