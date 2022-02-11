Vandeberg makes dean's list at University of Hartford Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save University of HartfordAnna Vandeberg of Lake Geneva was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this West Hartford, Connecticut, university. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident City of Janesville seeking grant for a south-side grocery store Janesville police, retailers trying to address thefts Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022 Public record for Jan. 13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Jan. 4, 2022