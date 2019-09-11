Heidi Van Kirk has joined the South Central Wisconsin Builders Association as its new executive officer.

Van Kirk has worked with the association in the past as a Realtor. In her new role, she will work with members to raise levels of service and inclusion and will promote membership in the organization.

Van Kirk was the development director for HealthNet of Rock County from 2017 until this year. Since then, she has worked as a volunteer and freelancer for other Rock County nonprofits.

She also launched a new nonprofit called Rock River Recovery Network.

Van Kirk has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from UW-Superior. She also recently graduated from the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County.