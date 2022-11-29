UW-Whitewater hosted and participated in the largest American Marketing Association Regional Conference on Oct. 6 and 7, according to a news release.
Almost 30 universities competed and more than 550 people participated in person or virtually. Students took part in a variety of competitions during the event and connected with companies at a career fair. There were also keynote presentations, according to the news release.
UW-Whitewater students who placed in competitions were:
First Place – Noah Bulgrin, Gartner Sales Competition; Trace Morrisey, Victor Envelope Perfect Pitch Competition; Madison Niezgoda, Henry Schein Mock Interview Competition; and Brielle Bird and Allie Sheline, AcuRite Digital Strategy.
Second Place – Trace Morrisey, Gartner Sales Competition; Emily Vorphal, Victor Envelope Perfect Pitch Competition and Gartner Sales Competition; Colin Zander, Henry Schein Mock Interview Competition; Ethan Zgorzelski, Henry Schein Mock Interview Competition; Abby Daniels and Avery Goehring, AcuRite Digital Strategy; and Almira Ajdini and Carmen De Cabo, AcuRite Digital Strategy.
Third Place – Joe Banish, Victor Envelope Perfect Pitch; Claire Labecki, Victor Envelope Perfect Pitch and Gartner Sales Competition; Nick Walczak, Enterprise Virtual Perfect Pitch; Abby Hodnik and Jacob Weston, AcuRite Digital Strategy; Jillian Hansen, Ashlee Platta and Julia Wiggin, Sherwin-Williams Design; Lauren Arndt, Abby Daniels and Avery Goehring, Sherwin-Williams Design; and Brielle Bird, Alexis Johnson and Jacob Weston, Sherwin-Williams Design.
The UW-Whitewater AMA chapter also received the International Chapter of the Year award for the 11th consecutive year, according to the release.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.