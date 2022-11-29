UW-Whitewater hosted and participated in the largest American Marketing Association Regional Conference on Oct. 6 and 7, according to a news release.

Almost 30 universities competed and more than 550 people participated in person or virtually. Students took part in a variety of competitions during the event and connected with companies at a career fair. There were also keynote presentations, according to the news release.

