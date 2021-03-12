UW-La Crosse
These area students earned degrees in the fall 2020 semester:
Beloit—Kailey Nelson, Bachelor of Science.
Brodhead—Zach Kirby, Bachelor of Science.
Darien—Neil Truckenbrod, Bachelor of Science.
Delavan—Amanda Brown, Bachelor of Science, and Isaac Carlton-Tahiri, Bachelor of Science.
Edgerton—Kathleen Christianson, Bachelor of Science.
Elkhorn—David Furio, Associate of Arts, and Riley Reed, Bachelor of Science.
Evansville—Kelsee Cashore, Bachelor of Science; Megan Klopp, Bachelor of Science; and Zachary Wienke, Bachelor of Science.
Janesville—Alexander Condon, Bachelor of Science; Devin Decker, Bachelor of Science; and Amanda Wilkie, Bachelor of Science.
Milton—Kelly Vrydaghs, Bachelor of Science, and Robert Willison, Bachelor of Science.
Orfordville—Patrick Fitzgerald, Bachelor of Science.
Whitewater—Tom Duval, Bachelor of Science, and Keagan Stonewerth, Bachelor of Science.