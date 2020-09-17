The United Way of Walworth County has elected new executive committee members at the beginning of its fiscal year Aug. 1.
Committee members include Chairman Greg Jennings, Vice Chairman Jon Anzalone, Treasurer Gregg Rice, Secretary Dr. Katherine Gaulke, member-at-large Lisa Churchill, past chairwoman Jeni Hallatt, and members Brian Broga, Doris Cangelosi, Josh Duesterbeck, David McConnell, Tracy McHugh, Susan O’Connell, Ward Phillips and Tabby Schrock.
Members serve three-year terms and can serve two consecutive terms.