Capt. Joshua Uecker and Nick Nolte will be recognized as the 2021 Firefighter and Paramedic of the Year by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Kienow-Hilt Post 1621 in Janesville.
Uecker will receive the 2021 Firefighter of the Year Award. He joined the Janesville Fire Department in 2006 and currently serves as captain, engine paramedic, and on the hazardous material and technical rescue teams.
Uecker was instrumental in developing and leading the department’s Officer Development Program. He also is involved in researching and evaluating department report-writing software, assisted on the Uniform Committee to standardize department uniforms, and serves as a department preceptor. He is a certified fire officer and holds an associate degree in fire science. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University.
Nolte will be named the 2021 Paramedic of the Year. He started with the fire department in 2013 and serves as a firefighter and paramedic. He also serves on the EMS Committee, as a department preceptor and handles various information technology issues for the department.
Nolte helped improve the EMS report-writing software while serving with the fire department. He also researched and evaluated department EKG monitor/defibrillators and managed ambulance inventory.
Uecker and Nolte will be recognized at the VFW’s annual awards night slated for Saturday, Aug. 21.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.